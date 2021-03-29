eBoost (EBST) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and $3,217.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.00338760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

