EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $326,188.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00616429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00065981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

