Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.53. 1,084,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

