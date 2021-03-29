Edgeware Trading 27.3% Higher This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $294.41 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.47 or 0.00626173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

