Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.50% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPC opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

