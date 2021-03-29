Edward Jones Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Hold

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

NYSE C traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.45. 1,141,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,625,984. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Jennison Associates grew its holdings in Citigroup by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 9,148,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,860,000 after buying an additional 5,956,725 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 163,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 89.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,350,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,224 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas increased its position in Citigroup by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 145,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

