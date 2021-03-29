Effect.AI (EFX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $728,339.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $31.90 million and approximately $728,339.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00247913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.16 or 0.03857186 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.