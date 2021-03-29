Egretia Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and $8.25 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.10 or 0.00610422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.