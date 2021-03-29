eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.55.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of eHealth by 12.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eHealth by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of eHealth by 91.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,031. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.