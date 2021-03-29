Einsteinium (EMC2) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.42 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $83.25 million and $20.42 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.61 or 0.00336591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003996 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002378 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,408,816 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

