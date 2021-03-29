Elastos Price Tops $7.03 on Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $134.17 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $7.03 or 0.00012075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,912,196 coins and its circulating supply is 19,089,297 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

