Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 31.3% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $604.22 million and $3.36 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,850,153,705 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

