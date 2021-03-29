Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.21.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,163,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 625,910 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $88,439,000 after buying an additional 67,925 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547,804 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $365,864,000 after buying an additional 91,817 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.16. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

