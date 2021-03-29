Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 40,103 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $142,365.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 754,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,595. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

