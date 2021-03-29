Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $676,782.65 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $676,782.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 754,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Elevate Credit by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

