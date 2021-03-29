Ellaism (ELLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $61.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $223,593.74 and $61.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.14 or 0.03150961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021398 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,283,390 coins and its circulating supply is 43,232,059 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.