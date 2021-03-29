Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELLO remained flat at $$30.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71. Ellomay Capital has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a net margin of 89.36% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

