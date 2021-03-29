ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in March

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ElringKlinger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

EGKLF stock remained flat at $$17.24 during midday trading on Monday. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

