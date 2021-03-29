eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 85,505 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $280,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $919,207.08.

On Monday, March 15th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $143,855.19.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $739,491.12.

On Monday, March 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $118,764.54.

On Monday, March 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $213,495.92.

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $385,518.10.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,528. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $222.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.