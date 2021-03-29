Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Emergent Capital stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -1.30. Emergent Capital has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

