Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Emergent Capital stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -1.30. Emergent Capital has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24.
Emergent Capital Company Profile
