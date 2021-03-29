Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.