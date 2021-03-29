Empty Set Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.38 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $69.38 million and approximately $246,269.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00058879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00221131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00943807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00050899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.