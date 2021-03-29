Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Trading 8.6% Higher

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.86. 4,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 1,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

