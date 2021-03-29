Enel Américas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,149 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,542% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

Shares of ENIA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. 2,763,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Enel Américas has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.