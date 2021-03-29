Energi Achieves Market Cap of $163.64 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $4.18 or 0.00007235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $163.64 million and $6.40 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00246841 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,194.30 or 0.03794067 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048289 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,104,675 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

