Energo Price Up 70.8% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energo has traded up 70.8% against the dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $1,903.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Energo

TSL is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

