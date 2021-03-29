Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Tops $16.16

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $485.77 million and $3.44 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $16.16 or 0.00027990 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00059075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00216789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.58 or 0.00943333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00051057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00078051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029630 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

