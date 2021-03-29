Energycoin (ENRG) Market Cap Tops $353,005.15

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $353,005.15 and approximately $7.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009468 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

