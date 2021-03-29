Enerpac Tool Group Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Analysts at G.Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

