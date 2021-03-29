Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

PNW opened at $80.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $67.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.