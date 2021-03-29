Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.30 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $172.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

