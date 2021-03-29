Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

