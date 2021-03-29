Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

