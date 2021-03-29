Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,441 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

