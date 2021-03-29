Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 97,233 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,233 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Herman Miller worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -209.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

