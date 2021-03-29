ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Director Sells $50,938.65 in Stock

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. 419,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $113.13 million, a PE ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. ENGlobal Co. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.