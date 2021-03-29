Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

