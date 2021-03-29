Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $324.66 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00622034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

