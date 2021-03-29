Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is Luminus Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Luminus Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274,190 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 3.3% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,056 shares of company stock worth $29,145,521. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $8.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,013. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

