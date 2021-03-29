EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Hits $0.0257

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $146,480.97 and approximately $74,383.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

