Entergy (NYSE:ETR) vs. Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Head to Head Comparison

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Entergy alerts:

This table compares Entergy and Huaneng Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.88 billion 1.83 $1.26 billion $5.40 18.36 Huaneng Power International $24.94 billion 0.22 $110.89 million $0.04 356.50

Entergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International. Entergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Entergy has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Entergy and Huaneng Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 4 10 0 2.71 Huaneng Power International 2 1 1 0 1.75

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $112.08, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Entergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 13.75% 11.01% 2.15% Huaneng Power International 2.78% 3.50% 1.13%

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Entergy pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International pays out 1,700.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Entergy has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Entergy beats Huaneng Power International on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

There is no company description available for Huaneng Power International Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.