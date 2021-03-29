Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $351,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $7,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

