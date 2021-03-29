Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $74.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.31 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

