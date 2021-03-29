Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,005,500 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 3,339,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,805,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enzolytics stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47. Enzolytics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Get Enzolytics alerts:

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics Inc, through its subsidiary, Extreme Mobile Coatings, Inc, provides coating solutions in the United States. The company offers franchise opportunities to operate a mobile business that provides painting or coating on various surfaces utilizing specialized proprietary material. It offers products, including anti-microbial protected surface coatings to prevent growth of mold, mildew, and fungus on the surface of the coating, as well as to inhibit growth of microorganisms; marine vessel hull protection coatings that stop barnacles from attaching and does not leach metals into the sea; and general construction coatings for use in various applications, such as architectural, glow in the dark, corrosion protection for iron and steel bridges and beams, epoxy spray for welding projects, blast system for fire restoration, anti-slip, epoxy concrete floors, mold remediation, and blasting and coating guard rails.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Enzolytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzolytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.