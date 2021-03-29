Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Sells $81,074.80 in Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert B. Bazemore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of Epizyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 90,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,948. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $758.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,335,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

