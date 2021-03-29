EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Shares Down 1.4%

EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded EQ to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31.

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

