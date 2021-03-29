EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of EQT worth $28,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 414.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

