Equillium, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

EQ opened at $7.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Equillium by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

