Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, the company is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. Equinor is also a leading seller of crude oil. Notably, the integrated firm’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. Thus, to combat climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar & wind energy. Its massive Dogger Bank Wind project is commendable. However, the company’s ability to pay off a portion of total long-term debt is in question since its results for the past few quarters show weakness, particularly, in terms of revenues. Also, the low energy demand environment is concerning for its upstream business. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/12/2021 – Equinor ASA is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/19/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, the company is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. Equinor is also a leading seller of crude oil. Notably, the integrated firm’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. Thus, to combat the climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar & wind energy. Its massive Dogger Bank Wind project is commendable. However, the company’s ability to pay off a portion of total long-term debt is in question since its results for the past few quarters show weakness, particularly, in terms of revenues. It missed fourth-quarter 2020 earnings estimates due to a decline in liquids’ prices and oil equivalent production.”

2/11/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 236,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $64,738,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $16,664,000. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $11,987,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

