Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQGPF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $100.98 on Monday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

